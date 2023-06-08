Esperanza de Tejas' 'Back to School Bash' aims to bring free school supplies and more to Ingleside, rural communities

The Ingleside "Back to School Bash" on Aug. 11 will provide all children in attendance with free school supplies, clothes, hygiene items and snack packs.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You don't have to be a parent to know it's back-to-school season!

While school supply giveaways are just about a dime-a-dozen in Corpus Christi, some residents in smaller, outlying areas of the Coastal Bend miss out on these resources simply due to their distance from the city.

Fortunately, a partnership between local nonprofit Esperanza de Tejas and insurance group Driscoll Health Plan (DHP), will bring hope to one of these communities on Aug. 11 with their "Back to School Bash."

Esperanza CEO Brianna Davis and DHP Community Outreach Coordinator Vanessa Salazar joined us on Domingo Live to invite people in and around Ingleside to the "Back to School Bash" at Ingleside High School.

The "Back to School Bash" will provide local schoolkids with not only free school supplies, but also clothes, hygiene items, snack packs and other resources to help them and their families charge into the new schoolyear with confidence.

The "Bash" will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 11 and is free to the public. Students of all ages, districts and locations are welcome to attend the event at no cost.

This won't be the only opportunity for small communities to access free educational and heath resources; Esperanza de Tejas and DHP currently have multiple outreach events planned across the Coastal Bend that you can learn more about on their respective social media pages.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!