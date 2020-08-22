Families come together at community giveaway on city's Westside

Several organizations teamed up for a hygiene giveaway at Trap House Kitchen on West Point Road on Saturday afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 is not the only crisis the city of Corpus Christi is dealing with as two Tropical Storms make their way towards Texas, and it has now left more community members in need of daily necessities.

Esperanza de Tejas, along with the Trap House Kitchen, South Texas Medical Associates, and Crimson Cause gave away products like masks, toothbrushes, other dental hygiene goods, hand sanitizer, soap, and menstrual products from 2 to 4 p.m. on August 22.

Organizer, Brianna Davis, says because of COVID-19, it's important to make sure people staying at home are getting the things they need to stay healthy and safe.

"Our main goal is to meet our community where they are at. If someone contacts us and lets us know that there is a need, we make sure to have that -- whatever it takes attitude to make sure we are meeting those needs," said Organizer, Brianna Davis.

Esperanza de Tejas has also delivered between 30 to 1,000 bags of fresh produce in the community on any given day.

Communication plays a vital role in ensuring community empowerment, and organizations like Esperanza de Tejas and Trap House Kitchen work to establish a strong relationship with community members.

Next Wednesday, Esperanza de Tejas is partnering with Catholic Charities for a free school supply pop-up. For more information, visit their website.