Family in Robstown loses home to a fire

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A local family is calling it a complete loss. Their home and mostly everything inside was destroyed in a fire this week.

It was Monday afternoon when the fire broke out in the Rancho Banquete area just off Highway 44. Thankfully, no one was home at the time.

On Thursday, the family returned to see if there was anything they could salvage. The roof was completely caved in and through a busted-out window, you start to get a sense of what was taken from the Garcia family.

Roger Garcia Jr. lived here at the house along with his mom Irene and his dad, Roger Senior.

They were all out for a bite to eat when the fire sparked. Flames quickly spread throughout the home.

"When we got here, we saw one of our neighbors, just coming up to the door, didn't know who this is," Garcia said.

The neighbor alerted them that the house was on fire. Days later, the family returned to their home.

Roger Jr. wiped away the mud and soot covering his parent's wedding picture.

It was one of a handful of keepsakes the family was able to pull from the burned shell of the place they called home for more than 30 years.

"We were able to salvage a good number of pictures, a bible, my dad's wedding ring, my class rings," said Garcia.

Garcia said the fire could not have come at a worse time. His father just had surgery. His parents also did not have insurance on the home.

"It's emotional. We don't know what to do. We don't know how to get back to normal, how to move on I guess," said Garcia.

Now, Garcia and his parents are leaning on family, friends and their faith to help them get through this difficult time.

They say they are thankful for those who have come forward and already shown compassion, but they also know it will take more to get back on their feet.

"It's definitely hard to accept help after this, just grateful people are willing to help even in the midst of the pandemic, and all this stuff going on," said Garcia.

