CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just after 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, the Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the 7100 block of Yorktown.

Upon arrival, officers found 58-year-old Jesus 'Chuy' Ybarra dead, with his body partially in the roadway.

According to police, a good samaritan noticed a body lying on the roadway, and that's when they called the police.

The intersection at Yorktown Blvd. and Rodd Field Rd. had been under construction for some time, and traffic lights were operating for the first time on Wednesday.

Residents say that the intersection at Yorktown Blvd. and Rodd Field Rd. is dark and particularly dangerous.

"Everybody needs to watch their speeds. We don't know if that's an indicator of anything that happened, but watch the roadways," Lt. Gabe Garcia said.

The family of Jesus Ybarra says he was in the early stages of dementia, and it often made Ybarra confused, disoriented, and aggressive.

Ybarra's family says the 58-year-old male walked from Weber Rd., and somehow ended up on Yorktown Rd.

Witnesses say that Ybarra was spotted at the intersection of Staples St. and Yorktown Blvd., wearing pajamas.

Jesus Ybarra's family says he was very combative that day, and escaped from being under the family's care and ended up wandering the streets of the city's southside.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is now asking the community in helping locate the driver or for possible witnesses.

The family of Jesus Ybarra says he did not currently have a job, because of his medical condition, so they are asking the community in helping raise funds for Jesus' funeral.

The Ybarra family has provided 3News with a GoFundMe link for anyone who would like to help the family during this difficult time.

Police are investigating the situation, and they are asking for your help. If you have any information, call police at 361-886-2600.

