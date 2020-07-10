Family shares the challenges they're facing to visit their loved one at a local nursing home

On September 24, it was announced that people could start visiting long-term care facilities under strict guidelines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Back in late September, Governor Greg Abbott allowed family members to be able to visit their loved ones inside a nursing home facility. That experience has not been a great one for some of those family members.

86-year-old Joann Weddle is a resident at Wooldridge Place Nursing Center. She's had to visit her family from the window since the pandemic began until recently. Her son Mark Weddle visited her inside the facility for 30 minutes.

Weddle tells 3News he had to take a COVID-19 test and then he had to wear a mask and a full PPE outfit to visit his mother.

“They allowed me to hug her and talk to her and help her to eat, but she was so uncomfortable that she took the hugs, she enjoyed the hugs, she enjoyed the tension, but she didn’t know who was giving it," Weddle said. "She didn’t recognize me well."

Mark and his sister Deborah believe that the nursing home visitation rules are too restrictive. They say they can only meet up with her once a week for 30 minutes.

Weddle said his mom didn’t even seem to recognize him with all that PPE. They do point out that she’s suffering from dementia. They believe it’s only gotten worse because of the months of isolation. Now that they can finally see her in-person, they must do it in medical gear, which doesn’t allow them to make their visit a real personal experience.

“Even with COVID there’s no reason why we can’t take her out onto the gazebo," Deborah said. "If we’ve got a mask there isn’t any reason why we can’t have more than one person to go in and talk to her and the holidays are coming up."

On top of their mom’s isolation, they also say that she’s lost 60 pounds since the pandemic. They are concerned that her health will continue to deteriorate if they only get to see her one day a week.

”I think that has kind of snowballed to the point where it’s well, nobody’s really coming in, nothing tastes good, I am bored beyond tears and all I do is sleep and you lose your appetite, and I think it’s all compounding,” said Deborah.