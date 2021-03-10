Family works to bring down syndrome awareness to the Coastal Bend

This month is a time to celebrate individuals with down syndrome and highlight their abilities and accomplishments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One family speaks up about the importance of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Juan Castillo and his family have found a way to do that for all of Corpus Christi to see.

The Castillo family placed a sign outside of the Southern Career Institute to celebrate the month and spread awareness. They said this month is double special for their family, because two of their sons have down syndrome.

"Just trying to get everyone in Corpus to go by and look at it,” Castillo said. “And if you have a child with down syndrome, or a down syndrome family, you're welcome to go by and take a picture and just try and spread awareness as much as we can."

Castillo also said this month is about getting their kids out in the public and getting people to see their kids want to be loved, talked to and be friends with others just as much as everyone else does.