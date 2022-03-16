'We are thinking about you': Nonprofit agency working to fill Easter baskets for children in foster care

A World for Children is working to fill 80 Easter baskets for children they serve across the Coastal Bend. Here's how you can help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A World for Children is one of the many South Texas agencies helping bring joy and normalcy to children who are in foster care.

“We work really hard to normalize everything for children in foster care, there’s really nothing normal about being moved from your family and having to change schools, having to change every aspect of your daily life,” said Foster Care Recruitment Specialist Rebecca Redus.

The agency works year-round to provide that feeling of normalcy to the children they serve, especially during the holidays.

“For us that means making sure that they have gifts making sure they can go to different holiday events, and we love when the community can partner with us because it’s a way for people who want to help with the foster care system,” said Redus.

With Easter next month, the agency is working to fill 80 baskets for children of all ages from toddlers to teens. They’re asking the community to help fill these baskets and make the holiday special for these kids.

“Special things that just say we’re thinking about you. We’re excited for you to have this holiday with your foster family, and we want to make sure that you have a basket of really special things that shows we love you and the community loves you,” said Redus.

As a former foster parent Redus knows firsthand how much of an impact a simple gift during the holidays can mean.

“They smile, they light up, they can’t believe they’re getting these special things and it’s such a great feeling to know my kids were loved on by the community in that way,” said Redus.

If you would like to donate, the agency is accepting any gift cards, toys, books, and any fun activities. The agency is hoping to have the baskets complete by March 31 so they can be delivered to children across the Coastal Bend before Easter.