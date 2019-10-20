SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire Department Station 1 is honoring firefighter Greg Garza who died after a Tuesday morning accident, Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

The station has been decorated with photos of Garza, flowers to honor him, a wreath with his name laced in ribbon and honorary black banners.

A visitation and prayer vigil will be open to the public at Porter Loring Mortuary on 1101 McCullough Avenue between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday at noon at Community Bible Church but is not open to the public.

"This is stunning for our organization. We are hurt right now," Fire Chief Charles Hood said Tuesday.

The incident took place while a crew with SAFD was responding to a fire at the Comfort Suites on Live Oak Street near downtown.

"We practice random acts of kindness every day as a fire department. We appreciate the thoughts and the condolences," Hood said.

