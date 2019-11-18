CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For one weekend out of the year, the South-side Calaveras collect unwrapped toys, gift cards and monetary donations. Those donations go to local non-profit organizations.

For this year, The Ark, Hope House and the Purple Door will receive the donations.

Bryan Gomez is the President of the motorcycle club and says the donations don't end at just the non-profit organizations.

"We even help out some less fortunate neighborhoods as well," said Gomez.

These leather wrapped Santas' can't bring joy to the community without some extra hands.

Because of this, they're calling on the Coastal Bend for a push.

Black Friday weekend, the crew will be set up near Cimarron and Saratoga in the Walmart parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.