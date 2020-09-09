Flagler dispatcher saves two lives over Labor Day, including 6-month-old baby

When McKenzie Davis learned that a 6-month-old and 71-year-old were not breathing, she knew exactly what to do.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County dispatcher is being praised a hero after she helped save two lives over Labor Day weekend, including a 6-month-old baby.

On Sunday, Communications Specialist McKenzie Davis with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office answered a phone call from a frantic mother around 3:30 p.m. The mother told her that her 6-month-old baby wasn't breathing.

After quickly calming down the mother, Davis was able to walk her through giving the baby CPR. The baby started breathing and moving again after a full round of CPR.

The baby was then transported to the hospital.

About an hour later, Davis received another phone call, but this time from a woman whose 71-year-old husband was in the pool and not breathing.

Davis was able to instruct the woman to get her husband out of the pool, then was able to walk her family through giving the man CPR until deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived, they took over CPR and the man was able to get a pulse. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to fully recover.