First Edition gets a first look at Flavors of the Coastal Bend

Chef Robert Chan joined 3News First Edition with a first look at the meal he'll be serving at Flavors of the Coastal Bend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first ever Flavors of The Coastal Bend is set to take place Monday night in Port Aransas.

The evening will include tastings from several area restaurants, bakeries, and caterers. One of the catering companies there will be ‘Global Dinner Table.’

Owner and Chef Robert Chan joined 3News First Edition with a first look at the meal he will be serving at the event. The meal consist of pork, homemade pickles, and Shiitake mushrooms.

The event is a great way to support local restaurants, chefs, and even the future of culinary.

“We also give away scholarships for our local Del Mar students that are in the culinary, hospitality, or restaurant management fields,” said May Mendoza CBTRA Board Member and Chair.

Those attending the event will pick the peoples choice of who your favorite restaurant is. Prizes will be given to those who place 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

The event will take place at the Port Royal Ocean Resort, 6317 State Highway 361, in Port Aransas from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person. You can register on their website www.txrestaurant.org/events/flavors-coastal-bend.