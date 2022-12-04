Helping Hornets: Flour Bluff High School needs donations for food pantry

Every week, students in need can take home a bag of groceries from the pantry and they need your help.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School is asking the community for donations to their food pantry so they can continue their mission of making sure no student goes hungry.

Every weekend, students that are in need of groceries can take home a bag and the pantry shelves are looking a little bare.

The high school is asking for donations such as ramen noodles, canned goods, granola bars and macaroni and cheese.

Donations can be dropped off at the front desk of the high school, 2505 Waldron Rd., or students can bring donations to room 811 for Mrs. Weischwill.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.