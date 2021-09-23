Flour Bluff sisters create a way to honor COVID-19 victims

After losing their grandfather to COVID-19, 13-year-old Kylie and her 10-year-old sister Kendall created a way to honor Coastal Bend victims.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Flour Bluff sisters whose grandfather died from COVID-19 are doing their part to make sure he is never forgotten.

In the process they found a way to not only honor his life, but the lives of so many others.

"Lara Gonzales, better known as Nana, sadly passed away on August 17,2021," Kylie Russell read aloud from a Facebook page called Coastal Bend Hearts-Taken by COVID.

The tribute page was created by 13-year-old Kylie and her 10-year-old sister Kendall.

The page displays the names, pictures, and stories of community members who sadly died from COVID-19.

The sisters also know the pain of losing someone they love to the virus.

"Ever since our grandfather passed away, we didn't want him to be forgotten, so we started that Facebook page," Kylie Russell said.

Among the loved ones featured on the social media page is their own grandfather, Rudy Ramos, who passed away from COVID-19 last Christmas.

Their goal was simple, for no one to be forgotten. Shortly after starting the page, messages began pouring in.

Today, the page has more than 2,400 likes.

"Someone messages you and it's really heartbreaking to see. You don't know the pain it feels like until it happens to you," Kendall Russell said.

"We would basically get their name, information, hobbies, if they are a grandfather, daughter, son," Kylie said.

Between school and soccer practice, the sisters have taken on this project as well.

Their mom Mari Russell said she is extremely proud of what they've been able to accomplish.

"For them wanting to honor my dad, their grandfather but also taking it even further to recognize people in our community," Mari Russell said.

Their work isn't going unnoticed. Kylie and Kendall have been recognized by both Mayor Paulette Guajardo as well as County Judge Barbara Canales, and the sisters say they are not done.

The two want to also form a non-profit to work on building a memorial wall to display in the community.