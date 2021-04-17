Fourth annual 'Sips for Sealife' helps Coastal Bend animals and small businesses

'Sips for Sealife' is an annual event that helps the Texas Sealife Center Corpus Christi and also brings together local vendors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fourth annual ‘Sips for Sea life’ fundraiser took place Saturday afternoon at the Lorelei Brewing Company. The event is a partnership between the local brewery and the Texas Sea life Center of Corpus Christi.

“We have a beer of the day which is called the Matilda it’s a raspberry Belgian blonde and $1 from each beer sold goes to benefit our center,” said Jamie McWilliams a volunteer at the Texas Sea life Center. “We have a silent auction and live music, food trucks vendors.”

Trevor Belicek is the Co-owner and Brewer at Lorelei Brewing Company and he says after seeing the affects the winter freeze had on the Sea life Center, the wanted to offer a helping hand.

"They had so many turtles that froze and they work their butts off to do as much as they can, so this was a perfect opportunity to try and also give back to them for everything they did,” said Belicek.

McWilliams says the center operates on donations alone, which makes events like the one on Saturday so important.

"Because we're solely run by volunteers every penny that is made for us goes directly back to the care for the animals," said McWilliams.

The fundraiser not only helped the animals that call the Coastal Bend home, but also the small businesses.

"This event's another great opportunity we have a couple other vendors out here,” Said Belicek. “We got a local boutique here Jewels, we have another Tula Blue, another great jewelry business, and we got some local artist out here we have a food truck.”

Both McWilliams and Belicek say it's all about neighbors helping neighbors

"That's one of our most important thing, local supporting local and we have to have each other’s backs,” said McWilliams.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.