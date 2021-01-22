Fulton Fishing Pier reopens after being destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017

The 1,200 foot pier is open 24/7 and comes with plenty of lighting for night fishing.

ROCKPORT, Texas — You could call it a recovery milestone.

A popular fishing spot in the Rockport-Fulton is back in action and it's already attracting anglers from across the state. The Fulton Fishing Pier off of Fulton Beach Road is now open to the public.

The 1,200 foot pier is open 24/7 and comes with plenty of lighting for night fishing. The original pier was destroyed during 2017's Hurricane Harvey.

Reconstruction of the pier, along with the community's convention center, began roughly two years after that destructive storm.

We spoke with one angler who was eager to return to his old fishing spot.

"I think it's a big attraction," Al Garcia from Canyon Lake said. "I love the green lights. Someone caught a 31 inch bull redfish out there at the end of the pier. If they can do it, there's nothing to stop me from doing it except my willingness to get out there."

The new pier reportedly cost $1.9 million with most of the money coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Fulton's Mayor said a new bait-house building is also being built there.

Until then, they are letting people enjoy the pier for free, but there will eventually be a charge for anglers, just like with the old pier did.

