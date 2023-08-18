Funeral services announced for Pearl Harbor survivor Robert 'Bob' Batterson

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral arrangements for Robert "Bob" Batterson, the Coastal Bend's last known Pearl Harbor survivor, were announced Friday.
The public is invited to the services, which will include a rosary at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 and a Mass at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 30 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, which will be followed by a military burial at 1 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Batterson, who volunteered aboard the USS Lexington Museum for more than 30 years, died Aug. 11. He was 102.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1939 and was stationed at Naval Station Pearl Harbor during World War II when the base was famously attacked by the Japanese forces Dec. 7, 1941, according to a release from the USS Lexington Museum.
He later trained as a naval pilot at NAS-Corpus Christi in 1944.
He retired from naval service in 1974 after 35 years.
He was honored by Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo during her State of the City Address on Thursday, where he was featured in a video recorded shortly before his death.
Guajardo said she was honored that his last interview was in service of the Corpus Christi.
