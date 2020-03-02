CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department announced the funeral services for Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum.

Visitation for the community will be from, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Church Unlimted on 7451 Bay Area Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78415.

Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, with doors opening at 10 a.m. at Church Unlimted.

At 2 p.m, there will be Interment at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: