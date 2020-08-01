CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans to expand one of the biggest shelters in Corpus Christi may not be happening after all, according to the executive director of the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission.

Good Sam Executive Director Carole Murphry said the deal to move the shelter to the old Lamar Elementary School campus is being met with so much resistance from neighbors, she said if they really do not want it, then Good Sam doesn't want to intrude.

In fact, Murphrey returned $200,000 of the $400,000 down payment for the purchase of her existing building by the Ed Rachal Foundation -- half of the $800,000 price tag.

Murphrey said the opposition by neighbors to the shelter moving to the old Lamar Elementary School is significant.

"To bring in this homeless shelter, you know, everybody is upset about it," resident Priscilla Rivera said.

"You know I don't think it's fair to anyone who lives here," resident Miguel Handy said.

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition opposed to the proposed Good Samaritan Village.

"Everybody feels like, at this moment right now in time, that they're not listening to us," Rivera said. "So I took the privilege with a cousin of mine to go house to house and ask everyone how they felt about this."

Rivera even addressed the Corpus Christi city council and presented a petition with close to 800 signatures from residents opposed to the homeless shelter. On Tuesday, that message rang clear to Murphrey, who said she understands.

"My problem is not trying to correct in their minds who we are," Murphrey said. "My problem is the fact that everything that's been done, if i look at it through their eyes, they've been disrespected."

Murphrey said she's grateful for all the Ed Rachal Foundation has done, from investing in the $6 million project to helping buy up homes around it.

"And all of it is well meaning, but they don't see what's happening. But I see it in the faces of those neighbors," Murphrey said. "They say, 'You're not listening to us, you're not listening at all, you're just telling us what you're going to do in our neighborhood,' and I don't want to move into a neighborhood full of enemies."

Murphrey said she will be meeting with residents without any city or foundation representatives in hopes of resolving their concerns. She said her concern is not only for the people of the shelter, but of the neighborhood as well.

"Because I feel what they feel, and I don't like how this whole thing has turned out," Murphrey said.

