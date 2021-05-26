Goodwill reports receiving too much junk, useless donated items

Goodwill is asking folks to drop off gently worn to new items.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill officials said that since the coronavirus pandemic, donations to their organization have greatly increased.



But with more donations coming, it also means more junk and useless items are being left as well. It’s a problem here in the Coastal Bend and across the country, according to the agency.

Goodwill locations in states like Wisconsin and Illinois have reported that they are seeing more flammable and hazardous donations including lead acid batteries.

Now, those items increase the stores costs and takes away from their mission to help people.

"We do receive trash, sometimes we do receive broken furniture, tires, we do get half used household cleaners for cosmetics so those are the things that we dispose of but we’re ready for," Marjorie Boudreaux with Goodwill said.



Goodwill is asking folks to drop off gently worn to new items. Goodwill points out that it does not have welders, carpenters or handymen to fix the broken items so they can be sold.

