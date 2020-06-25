Governor Greg Abbott announces temporary pause on reopening phases

TEXAS, USA — On Thursday Gov. Greg Abbott announced the temporary pause of the reopening phase of Texas.
Gov. Abbott stated that the temporary pause in the reopening phase is due to the increase in positive cases in Texas.
The Governor, did state, however, that any businesses that have been allowed to open under previous phases can operate at designated occupancy levels and under the minimum standard health protocols provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Gov. Abbott further expressed the focus on strategies to fight COVID-19 in order to slow the spread.
“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families. The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business. I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others. The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business.”