FULTON, Texas — Two years after Hurricane Harvey ripped through the Coastal Bend, towns that were affected continue to rebuild.

This stands true for Fulton, Texas, just outside of Rockport, where their beloved fishing pier was destroyed during the hurricane.

On Saturday, Governor Greg Abbott attended a groundbreaking for the new fishing pier as well as a ceremonial signing of bills which are related to emergency management, response and recovery.

Town officials said the pier is more than a place to fish, it's a popular spot for tourists to visit which makes it an integral part of their tourism economy.

Texas Parks and Wildlife are helping the pier's rebuild by managing the $1.9 million dollar project. They were able to help secure funding from FEMA. The famous company, YETI, also pledged $184,000 to help rebuild the pier.

Mayor Jimmy Kendrick said when the pier is rebuilt, it will have a significant impact on the surrounding area.

