CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aislynn Campbell, the Founder and Executive Director of GROW Local South Texas, resigned from her eight-year tenure to pursue a new employment opportunity.

The organization’s search for a new Executive Director is already underway and they look forward to finding the perfect candidate to continue creating local successes and driving the important mission, vision and values of GROW Local South Texas.

GROW Local South Texas’ programs such as The Corpus Christi Downtown Farmers’ Market and The Learning Garden will be unaffected in the transition. Ms. Campbell’s last day with GROW Local South Texas is Friday, December 6, 2019.

“Aislynn has been indispensable for the success of GROW Local South Texas,” said Kyle Hoelscher, GROW Local South Texas Executive Board President. “Without her dedication to the cause, GROW Local would not be the organization that it is today. The Executive Board hopes that she finds equal success in all her future endeavors. GROW Local South Texas will continue her work as we enter a new period of development and growth. “

Eight years ago, Ms. Campbell dedicated herself to educating The Coastal Bend about the value and importance of a local food movement, a missing quality of life element within Corpus Christi. Her advocacy and passion for local food, local farmers and healthier food options created real, necessary change in the Coastal Bend.

Within her tenure, our community has grown more rich and vibrant with the creation and success of The Corpus Christi Downtown Farmers’ Market, The Learning Garden, a robust education program and countless other programs spearheaded under her direction.

“It has been an honor to share my creative talents to increase the health of our community,” said Campbell. “GROW Local South Texas is one of the community’s most critical health-minded and quality of life organizations and I will continue to be its biggest advocate.”

Upon learning of her departure, The Executive Board elected Aislynn onto GROW Local South Texas’ Founders’ Committee where she looks forward to continue serving and advocating.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: