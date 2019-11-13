CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society announced with heavy hearts that their beloved mascot, Troy, has passed away on November 12.

Troy initially came into the Gulf Coast Humane Society as a stray with the need for medical attention. Troy quickly became apart of the GCHS family and was appointed mascot.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society says the community loved to drop by and say hello to Troy, and even take pictures with him.

Lots of animal lovers from all over the Coastal Bend area would regularly visit Troy, and even attended his annual birthday parties.

Employees from the Gulf Coast Human Society welcomed Troy into their homes just to get him out of the shelter and into a different environment.

"He had declining health in the past few months. The last 6 months, he got a little bit worse and passed away yesterday", said Sharon Ray, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Troy, who was 16-years-old, was a staple at the GCHS and will be truly missed. He was surrounded by love when he passed, and reminded everyone how he touched the hearts of so many here in the Coastal Bend area.