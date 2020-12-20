H-E-B drive-thru Feast of Sharing event hands out 6,000 meals at the American Bank Center

Inside each of the red H-E-B bags laid five meals of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and green beans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From 6,000 meals to none, members of the community went out to the American Bank Center to celebrate the annual Feast of Sharing. The event is put on by H-E-B and the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

While the event usually takes place in a setting where folks can sit down and enjoy their meal -- that was not able to happen this year.

Instead, they hosted a drive-thru for people to grab their food and go. Inside each of the red H-E-B bags laid five meals of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and green beans.

Organizers said right now, free meals are especially important for the community.

"We're excited just to be out here," Robert Morales with the CBFB said. "This is always an exciting time, the holiday. This has changed just a bit, so what we have, we have capabilities to help out 1,200 families today."

According to the CBFB, there will be other events before the year is through. Click here to find the next event.

