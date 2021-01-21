Harbor Bridge will be lit amber to honor COVID-19 victims

622 residents in Nueces County have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around sunset this evening, the harbor bridge in Corpus Christi will take on a new color in honor of the lives our nation has lost to the coronavirus.

"The iconic bridge will be lit in amber to grieve the victims and families and pray for healing," the city stated in a news release.

As of Jan. 21, there have been 32,844 deaths from COVID-19 in Texas. 622 of those deaths have been reported in Nueces County.

“Our City joins the nation in remembering the lives lost to COVID-19," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "We pray for the residents we have lost and grieve with the families missing their loved ones."

