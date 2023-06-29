Harbor Playhouse stages 'Fun Home' for a limited run to celebrate Pride Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'Fun Home,' the first Broadway musical featuring a lesbian protagonist, will be showing Friday-Sunday at the Harbor Playhouse to close out Pride Month in Corpus Christi.
The Tony-Award winning musical is an adaptation based on cartoonist Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir, and is told from three different stages in her life, the musical's local director Bethany Goldson said.
Tickets cost $20, and the show is being organized by Pride Corpus Christi.
