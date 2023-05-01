STSARS 'pitches' how you can help fight Coastal Bend opioid addiction

The group will hold a fundraiser Feb. 4, and two World-Series-winning former Hooks players will be on-hand for the event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Services (STSARS) is set to host a massive fundraising event and bringing star power to Corpus Christi in February.

"A Heartfield Fundraiser" will feature some key players on the 2022 Houston Astros World Series team. Ryan Pressly and Chas McCormick will be coming in for the event which will be held on Feb. 4 at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel.

Individual toickets are $100, and are available for purchase through the organization.

The STSARS program has been operational in South Texas for more than 50 years, and is dedicated to helping men and women who are addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Program director Bobby Martin said the group has been helping treat people with an addiction to opiates for several years, and the problem isn't showing any signs of going away.

Currently they are running a program called Opioid Addiction Recovery Services (OARS), which includes sessions with a counselor that specializes in substance-abuse addiction.

Martin said that while the opioid crisis hasn't gone away, they are seeing an increase in the amount of fentanyl showing up in their patients' systems.

"People don't even know they're using it," Martin said. "They think they might be using heroin, but we tell them they have fentanyl in their system. I mean, they get a little surprised by that."