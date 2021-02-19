CC Produce keeping hospital kitchens, restaurants stocked with food throughout the crisis in South Texas

The deliveries are putting food into the stomachs of patients and frontline workers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Produce has once again stepped up to help out people in the Coastal Bend during desperate times.

Owner John Powell with CC Produce said they've been able to provide local hospitals and grocery stores with food deliveries as many people scrounge for necessities across town.

The company said it has made deliveries to H-E-B and the Island Market, as well as retirement homes and restaurants.

"In a time of need, it's your local companies that step up because we live here, we work here, we care completely for this city," Powell said.

Powell said the issues occurred for the hospitals when trucks from out of town couldn't provide hospitals with food shipments due to the bad weather that has hit our area.

"The real heroes are people like Chef Arvy Dumbrys and Susanne at Spohn Shoreline, keeping patients and frontline workers fed with CC produce's help, sourcing products and protein that they need to keep our hospitals moving."

If you're in need of some items, the company is doing home deliveries. Click here to order from their website.

