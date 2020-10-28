Where to donate warm clothing for the homeless population in Corpus Christi

The change in weather has prompted shelters to ask the community to remember the ones that might not have warm clothing to make it through the cold season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cooler weather will stick around in the Coastal Bend for a little while longer. South Texas was long overdue for some lower temperatures.

The Mother Teresa Shelter and Mission 911 told 3News that now is when more and more people in the area seek their shelters for warm clothing.

"Today we served a 100 people for breakfast and a 100 people for lunch today," said Sister Rency of Mother Teresa.

"We see more people coming to our clothing closet and they're asking for clothes; they're asking for jackets, socks, gloves, hats," Tony Reyes, the founder and CEO of Mission 911.

Since COVID-19, more safety precautions were added to the donation process, like making sure the donator cleaned the items and called before dropping off any items.

