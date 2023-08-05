Hooks, Reliant partner up to honor All-Star Educators

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks and Reliant have teamed up to reward outstanding teachers through their “All-Star Educators” program, such as Miller High School teacher Juan Perez receiving a grant for going above and beyond in the classroom.
“Wow, I don't know what to say,” he said.
Ten educators will be surprised with $1,500 for school supplies and special on-field recognition at a Hooks game this summer.
Congrats to those awesome teachers -- and all of our Coastal Bend educators for always going above and beyond.
