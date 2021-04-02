How you can help the Catholic Charities organization in the Coastal Bend

Their biggest need right now? To find flame-resistant clothing appropriate for the Oil and Gas Industry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those who know about the work of Catholic Charities in Corpus Christi won’t be surprised to hear that they have continued to assist our community during this pandemic. In fact, they have always found a way to meet the needs of people who turn to them for help.

Take, for instance, their ‘Suit Up’ program. It offers career assistance to men who are looking for a new job – including resume help, referrals for employment training, and even gently used clothing.

Angie Garcia is the Senior Director of Programs and Grants. She says, “A lot of times, folks are calling because they don’t know what to wear, what’s appropriate, what’s business casual, what’s not business casual, and then it’s cost-prohibitive if you’re seeking employment to go out and find what you need.”

Garcia says that while they try not to duplicate other community programs (which explains the focus on men), they always want to help where they can.

Sometimes, that means help with getting must-have items for work, like non-slip black shoes and dark pants for those entering the Restaurant Industry.

Their biggest need right now? To find flame-resistant clothing appropriate for the Oil and Gas Industry. Many are finding work there and need help to get started.

According to Garcia, Catholic Charities wants to smooth the transition to a new job by providing what they can.

“We ask that if they have some (flame-resistant clothing) that is gently used and they want to give it to Catholic Charities so that we can pass it on to folks who are going into that industry, we’d be happy to have it.”

Of course, the Catholic Charities Food Pantry remains open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Right now, they are looking for three volunteers each day in order to keep up with the demand. Since the pandemic began in March, Garcia says they have helped more than 13,000 individuals with food.

In order to maintain health safety, all they ask is that you first call (361) 884-0651 to register. Then, you can simply come by their courtyard at 615 Oliver Ct. in Corpus Christi, where they will have your food ready.

“We don’t want to turn folks away,” says Garcia. “If you need help, we’re here to provide whatever assistance we can to you.”

If you’d like to volunteer your talents to help others, contact JoAnn Buchanan at (361) 884-0651 ext. 226.

For additional information about Catholic Charities, visit their website.

