How you can help the homeless population as we prepare for cold weather this weekend in Corpus Christi

There's a lack of supplies at the Mother Teresa Day Shelter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In anticipation of colder temperatures in South Texas, there is a need for warm weather items for the homeless population.

Jaime Reyna with the Diocese of Corpus Christi Office of Social Ministry said there's a lack of supplies at the Mother Teresa Day Shelter.

"We are in desperate need of some clothing items in good condition," Reyna said.

They are hoping for donations of blue jeans for men and women of all sizes. They're also looking for jackets, blankets warmups and anything that might help someone who may be out on the streets overnight.

Donations can be dropped off between now and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the day shelter located at 513 Sam Rankin St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

