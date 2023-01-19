Huge inflatables take over Art Museum of South Texas as part of new exhibition

Two new exhibitions are now on display at the art museum through Easter weekend: "BLOW UP II" and Karin Broker's "My Small Circus."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On your next trip to the Art Museum of South Texas, there are a couple of new exhibitions on display that will certainly be hard to miss!

One of those may tap into your childhood with memories of colorful bounce houses, birthday balloons or trips to the pool as you make your way through the "BLOW UP II" exhibition.

As you walk into the museum, you're greeted by giant flamingos and colorful smiling creatures, almost appearing to be out of scene from Alice in Wonderland.

According to Alexis De Leon, marketing coordinator for the Art Museum of South Texas, bringing this particular exhibit was an effort five years in the making and spans across three galleries there at the museum.

"It covers a whole range of themes that you might not realize upon first looking at it – because I feel like we just want to jump on them touch them and throw them in a pool," De Leon said.

"Inflatables have always been something that really captures us. We think Macy’s Day Parade, we think wacky wavy silly guy outside of the car lot, we’re thinking balloons on your birthday, so I think this medium is really bringing your attention to the themes that the artists really wanna focus on."

The inflatable contemporary art exhibition was made possible by 10 different artists, two of whom work as an art collective (team). They've traveled from different parts of the U.S., but for now, their temporary home will be in South Texas.

As you continue exploring the museum, you'll walk into another new exhibition now on display that's quite the contrast from the colorful inflatables. It's Karin Broker's "My Small Circus," which is a multi-medium display of "powerful, beautiful objects that champion optimism and strength."

"I think there’s something for everyone in this show a lot of different pieces, you’ll see a lot of surprises around the corner," De Leon said. "So I think there’s something for young and old."

Both exhibitions will be on display through Easter weekend, April 9th.

De Leon also advised that parents be on the look out for the museum's Spring Break camps for children, as registration for those will be opening up soon.