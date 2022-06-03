Hundreds of runners honor San Antonio woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Hundreds of people participated in the Lisa Rosenstein Memorial 5K, honoring the late 53-year-old nearly a year after she was killed.

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of people ran to honor an avid runner’s memory in Shavano Park on Sunday.

The Lisa Rosenstein Memorial 5K was held this weekend. Rosenstein had 27 marathons to her name before she was killed in a hit-and-run while going for a jog on the northwest side of San Antonio last May.

Hundreds of runners who participated are helping a cause close to Rosenstein’s heart.

Happy Sunday! Hundreds of runners are participating in the Lisa Rosenstein Memorial 5K. Lisa was killed in a hit-and-run while jogging last May. Proceeds support the American Agape Foundation and the Shoes for Lisa program. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/LZYExR1vlG — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) March 6, 2022

Lisa’s father David Starr says the two shared a common love.

“She was an avid runner. I’ve been running for 40 years. I’m the one who got her involved in running so it’s been a very difficult time this past year,” Starr said.

It’s been nearly a year since Rosenstein was killed during her morning run.

“Even though this was a great occasion to be able to honor her, I wish I didn’t have to honor her, I wish she could be here in person to celebrate,” Starr added.

The deadly crash took place along the Loop 1604 between Lockhill Selma Road and Military Highway. The race began nearly two miles away in the 4300 block of Lockhill Selma Road.

Michael Martinez says he was honored to host and organize Sunday’s event.

“She is a woman who had this heart of gold. Loving, caring, always gave you a hundred percent and then some, a wonderful human being,” Martinez said.

Martinez also coached Lisa at Crossfit Optimistic, where he says Rosenstein was a member since 2010. Martinez says more than 450 people registered for Sunday’s race.

The proceeds benefit the American Agape Foundation which is running a “Shoes for Lisa” program which provides shoes for underprivileged children.

“Lisa loved running. You would see her running every day on the north side of town. Rain, sun, wind, whatever the case may be, she was running. And what better way than to buy shoes in her honor to advocate the love and joy of running,” Martinez

Starr says it means a lot to have this kind of support.

“It shows they have compassion and understanding, and it’s also a statement in saying we support you and we agree with you in helping to dictate policy that might dictate the terms that cover the person who committed this crime,” Starr said.

Martinez says besides honoring Lisa, Sunday was important to highlight runner safety.

“San Antonio’s becoming such a fit community now…we need to share the roads, stay within your areas, [have] bright lights, and just have runner’s safety,” Martinez said.