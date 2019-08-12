CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — IBC Bank-Corpus Christi held its annual bonus presentation, where this year they also recognized seven employees who received their gold pins to thank them for their Do More service to IBC Bank and its customers for the past 25 years.

The celebration is part of a long-standing tradition in which IBC Bank employees are recognized and celebrated for their outstanding service.

“We are celebrating our 25th year in 2020 and are thrilled to have a group of individuals who have been with us since the beginning,” said IBC Bank-Corpus Christi President and CEO Harold Shockley, Jr. “IBC’s commitment to our customers extends to our employees as well. We’re proud to boast a team with deep experience in the industry and in our community and are proud to highlight the sterling qualities of these great employees.”

IBC Bank employees look forward to the yearly pin presentations and all the festivities that follow. Each milestone pin is unique, and in particular, the 25-year pin includes a ruby and two diamonds inlaid into the logo.

This year, Harold Shockley, Jr., Gustavo Barrera, Robert Charles, Diana Contreras, Richard Thomas, Ed Martin, and Susie Black were presented 25-year pins from IBC Bank.

In addition to their work with the bank, these honorees are each deeply involved in their communities and volunteer their time with numerous organizations within the area including the Corpus Christi Sunrise Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club of Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Literacy Council, Margaret Sue Rust Foundation and The Ark Assessment & Emergency Shelter for Youth, among others.

Harold Shockley joined IBC Bank-Corpus Christi as an executive vice president in commercial lending and was named president and CEO in 2008. He currently serves as chairman of the board of directors for the Downtown Management District, president of the Corpus Christi Police Foundation, and serves with the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Athletic Fund and Corpus Christi Sunrise Rotary Club. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and received his graduate degree from Louisiana State University’s Graduate School of Banking.

Gustavo Barrera joined the bank as a credit analyst and is currently the senior vice president and corporate sales manager for commercial lending. In his spare time, he serves with the Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc., The Art Museum of South Texas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi National Alumni Association, and Kiwanis Club of Corpus Christi. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Robert Charles joined IBC Bank-Corpus Christi as an assistant branch manager in Rockport and is currently the senior vice president & operations manager. He volunteers with the Corpus Christi Literacy Council.

Diana Contreras joined IBC Bank-Corpus Christi as a teller and new account representative and currently serves as the first vice president and retail partner. In her spare time, she serves as the executive secretary to the Fannie Bluntzer Nason Renewal Center, is on the finance committee at Saint Patrick Catholic Church and volunteers each year with The Ark Assessment & Emergency Shelter for Youth’s silent auction gala committee.

Susie Black has served as a bank director since she joined IBC Bank-Corpus Christi. She also serves as president of the Margaret Sue Rust Foundation and an advisory board member for The Odyssey After School Program in Aransas County.

Ed Martin is currently a bank director at IBC Bank-Corpus Christi. He retired as the President and CEO of Bay Ltd in August 2019 and is formerly the city manager for the City of Corpus Christi. Most notably he has served on the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, the Board of Trustees for the Texas State Aquarium and was on the Texas A&M University-Kingsville dean's advisory board.

Richard Thomas has served as a bank director since joining IBC Bank-Corpus Christi. He currently serves as treasurer of the Christus Spohn Development Board, as president of Sinton for Youth, sits on the board of the Diana & Harry Hamilton Foundation, and is the treasurer and vice president of Rotary Club of Sinton, Texas. He is also a past president of the Rotary Club of Sinton, Texas. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Corpus Christi State University and attended graduate school at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Black, Martin, and Thomas all served on the Board of The Bank of Corpus Christi and stayed on the Board of Directors when the bank was acquired by IBC Bank in 1995. These individuals will continue to be a part of the IBC Bank family as they prepare to celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020 with more community service and customer engagement that sets IBC Bank apart through their Do More mantra.

About IBC Bank-Corpus Christi

IBC Bank–Corpus Christi is a division of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a $12 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 189 facilities and 285 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank’s slogan “We Do More” reflects the bank’s dedication to the growth and success of the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966. International Bancshares Corporation was ranked 22nd on Forbes’ prestigious list of 100 Best Banks in America in 2019.

IBC Bank-Corpus Christi was awarded the 2018 Big Business of the Year Award from the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

IBC Bank–Corpus Christi has been serving the Coastal Bend community since 1995 and has a retail branch network of nine locations.

More information is available at ibc.com.

