Ingleside Independent School District announces to students, parents, and staff that two varsity football players tested positive for COVID-19

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District announced that two of their student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"As of this morning, August 15 — We have 2 positive COVID-19 cases among our Varsity Football Players. The staff is on-site doing a thorough deep clean and walkthrough. Admin and Coaching Staff are investigating the situation further to determine the best course of action," stated the Facebook from Ingleside ISD.