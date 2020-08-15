x
Ingleside Independent School District announces to students, parents, and staff that two varsity football players tested positive for COVID-19

School officials say staff will be conducting a thorough deep clean of their facilities.
Credit: Ingleside ISD

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Independent School District announced that two of their student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus.

School officials from Ingleside ISD made the announcement on their social media page Saturday morning.

"As of this morning, August 15 — We have 2 positive COVID-19 cases among our Varsity Football Players. The staff is on-site doing a thorough deep clean and walkthrough. Admin and Coaching Staff are investigating the situation further to determine the best course of action," stated the Facebook from Ingleside ISD. 

