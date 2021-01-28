Island Report: A piece of island history is about to be sold

You wouldn't exactly call it a landmark, but the tearing down of an old house on Padre Island is a sign of change there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most people speeding along South Padre Island Drive never even notice it's here, but a little piece of island history is about to go away this week.

Squeezed in between a shopping center and a real estate office, there's a house that was built in the 1950s as the residence of the foreman of the Dunn ranch. Back in the day, it covered the entire island.

In a bit of island trivia, it still has the first permanent fireplace ever built here.

This grand dame has seen her better days and the house hasn't been a home for decades, just biding its island time. But that's about to change.

Longtime Islanders Jacquie and Hank Svoboda own it and they have now sold it. It's projected to turn into a doctor's office.

To some islanders, maybe it's just a dilapidated old house that needs to go. But to some of us, it's a sign of the times.

