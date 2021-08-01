January is National Blood Donor Month in the Coastal Bend

The need after Christmas and the New Year, plus COVID-19 patients and the pandemic altogether, has put a strain on the blood bank.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year around this time, the Coastal Bend Blood Bank reaches out to the community in hopes of receiving blood donations to help with holiday accidents like car wrecks, fire and other traumas.

Ashley Ramirez with the CBBB said January is 'National Blood Donor Month,' and at the same time, the need for blood donations is at a high.

She tells 3News, the need right after the Christmas and the new year holiday, plus COVID-19 patients and the pandemic altogether has put a strain on the blood bank.

Ramirez said hospitals are always in need of blood, but blood donations are not coming as fast.

"The need has been great for a good while now due to just, again, businesses not being fully open, high school students not being in classes, etc.. and of course, the big COVID-19 that has been a great effect on the blood center in our community since March," Ramirez said.

She added that it's never too late to become a forever donor and help our neighbors on the street and in the hospitals.

