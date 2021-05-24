City of Kingsville declares May 28 'Joe Gazin Day'

In case you haven't seen the big billboards around town, you're invited to help us celebrate Joe as we say goodbye, Friday, May 28. It’ll be a cele-gazin!

KINGSVILLE, Texas — KIII-TV's long-time anchor Joe Gazin's time at 3News is coming to an end. In case folks out there don't know, this is his last week. He's retiring and his last day on the air will be May 28.

With that said, the Kingsville City Council declared Friday, May 28, "Joe Gazin Day."

"I just want to congratulate him for having such a wonderful career," Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate said.

"He certainly has been a very big part of our community here in Kingsville and all of the commissioners and commission and really our community, we want to wish him well in his retirement, thank him for his service and honor him with a proclamation."

In case you haven't seen the big billboards around town, you're invited to help us celebrate Joe as we say goodbye, Friday, May 28. It’ll be a cele-gazin!

After more than 50 years as a leader in broadcasting, Joe Gazin announced he will be retiring from Channel 3 at the end of May 1/9

