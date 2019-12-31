CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The New Year is less than 24 hours away! Though it's a time for cheer and excitement, being safe is a priority.

The Nueces County Fire Department ESD #2 and 3News met off of city limits to display fireworks, safely. The fire department wants the community to know where they can and cannot light fireworks. If fireworks are being set off within city limits, authorities will be fining.

For fireworks complaints call: (361) 886-2677

Happy New Year!

