Captain Albert Castillo with Kleberg County dies at 49

Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said he was an outstanding individual who will be missed. He told us how Castillo was married to his work.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own on Sunday. Captain Albert Castillo passed away this weekend.

He was a long time member of the sheriff's office, serving as captain of the Kleberg County jail for many years.

Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said he was an outstanding individual who will be missed. He told us how Castillo was married to his work.

"It's poetic because you know it really stands to the person he was and how dedicated he was to his job," Kirkpatrick said.

Castillo's family is still working out funeral arrangements. They said he had been ill for about a month and spent some time in the hospital. He was only 49.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.