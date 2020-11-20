La Posada foundation partners with Nueces County ESD 2 for 'Toys for Tots'

Last year, the group collected over 5,000 toys and more than $30,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Helping to bring Christmas joy to children all over South Texas, that's the mission of 'Toys for Tots' and the La Posada foundation.

Toys for Tots received a huge toy donation from the Nueces County Emergency Services District #2 in Flour Bluff.

Thursday morning, organizers of the annual La Posada event on Padre Island gathered at the fire station in the bluff to announce their new partnership with the fire department. They teamed up to buy more than $400 worth of toys and this is just the beginning.



Of course, La Posada puts together the lighted boat parade in the island canals every year and the event is still on this year.

“I think every child at Christmas time, they want a toy and we want to make that happen for these kids,” said Sandy Groves with La Posada Foundation. “We want to bring a little bit of joy to some families that just can’t provide for them.”

There will be an added event to the list of parades this year. ESD #2 will be helping to put on a parade around Padre Island on December 6.



The lighted boat parades will begin on Dec.11 around the Snoopy's and Doc's area. On Saturday, Dec.12, the group will then parade the boats throughout the rest of the Padre Island canals.

