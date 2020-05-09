La Retama Central Library announces weekly 'Browse & Go' for residents of Corpus Christi

The "Browse & Go" event gives book lovers the chance to once again browse the library’s shelves and check out books.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Retama Central Library is inviting residents back with an all-new weekly event, Browse & Go that begins on Saturday, September 12.

According to organizers, visitors can enter the library for one-hour periods between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. every Saturday.

The "Browse & Go" event gives book lovers the chance to once again browse the library’s shelves and check out books.

"This free opportunity will be available every Saturday and is exclusive to La Retama. Due to the current situation involving COVID-19, occupancy will be limited, and individuals will be allowed entry on a first-come-first-serve basis," stated city officials.

To keep residents and Library staff safe and healthy, no other services will be offered on Saturdays at La Retama Central Library at this time.

Library officials say masks are required inside the library and temperatures will be taken before entering.

Visitors will only be allowed to check out books and media, but library officials say computer use and curbside service will continue to be available Monday through Friday by reservation.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3234, in advance.

For more information on the Bowse & Go event, visit the La Retama Central Library's website here.