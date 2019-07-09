LA VERNIA, Texas — The La Vernia ISD school board met behind Friday tonight to discuss the fate of Superintendent Trent Lovette, following allegations from a La Vernia High School cheerleader who reported to a local police officer that he had inappropriately touched her at a football game.

According to the police report, the girl told authorities that when she was standing on the track, she felt a hand sliding back and forth on her lower back. She said at first she thought it was one of her fellow cheerleaders, then realized it was Lovette.

The girl told police the touch was “unwanted” and made her feel “uncomfortable.”

Friday night's special board meeting began with an opportunity for public comment from the community before going into executive closed session, and many parents and students took advantage.

RELATED: La Vernia ISD superintendent accused of inappropriately touching student

RELATED: La Vernia high school students indicted on organized criminal activity charges

“I have a great level of respect for Dr. Lovette as a professional,” said one parent. “He is an engaged, forward-looking, optimistic leader who is unwavering in his pursuit for better for all students and stakeholders of this district.”

“No superintendent has done more than this man right here,” said another parent.

One parent took the podium, and asked the board not to forget the accusers, mentioning other girls who had come forward with allegations.

“Many have come forward and many deserve to be heard and not just brushed aside as it was just a rub on the back,” said the parent.

She asked the board to follow the process and gather all the facts.

“If it's found true – their allegations – and you keep him, the blood is on your hands, because it is absolutely your duty to protect our children,” she said.

Students also attended the meeting in support of Lovette.

Adelaine Fike, a junior at La Vernia High School, said she’s had many interactions with the superintendent, and none, she said, were unprofessional.

“I'm just here to say what kind of person he is and every interaction I've had, it's been a good experience. It's never been inappropriate,” Fike said. “He's done so much for the community and so much for the students.”

Joe Hajek said he was at the La Vernia game the previous week in Sinton, and said he saw Lovette greeting both the football team and cheerleaders, calling the accusations “ridiculous.”

“In a world where touch and the love of kids is lacking, this is ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous,” Hajek said.

He demonstrated to the board how Lovette interacted with the girls, calling it a simple “pat on the back.”

“Growing up in a small-town community and I think half the world most of time back in the day, a pat on the back meant 'job well done,' and that's exactly what we visually saw. And, in a world that a pat on the back can be taken off line as something other than that, it's a sad day. A very sad day,” he said.

Another parent expressed her support, saying Lovette had been attacked verbally and physically because of the allegations.

“Because of frivolous accusations, he has had mass mailings sent to the community bashing him," they said. "These people have gone so far as to make fake Facebook profiles to bash the man."

Those social media rumors are a reason the board decided to take no action Friday after meeting behind closed doors for three hours. Board President Cynthia Buerkle read a statement after the closed door session adjourned, saying:

“A great deal has been published and circulated on social media regarding La Vernia ISD this week. The La Vernia ISD Board of Trustees takes very seriously its obligation to make the best choices for our students, our staff, and our school community, and this instance is no exception.

"What that in mind, we intend to make fully informed decisions and will not rush to judgment. We ask for your patience as we continue to get more facts and determine the best way forward for our district. Above all, we would ask for respectful treatment of our students and staff at this time.”

A district spokesperson said the board could meet again as early as next week.