Leading a healthy lifestyle can counteract one's chronological 'old age'

Dr. Surani said he's seen 80 year olds who are in as good shape as 50 year olds, so a body's age really has more to do with how you treated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Age is just a number, said Dr. Salim Surani, and many people who are dedicated to keeping themselves in shape and adopting healthy habits are living proof that how your treat your body is more important than how long you've been alive.

Surani and Barbi Leo talk about how the key to staying young really is taking care of yourself.

