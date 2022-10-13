x
Where's Leslie? 3NEWS' dancing queen gets footloose for a good cause

'Dancing with the Coastal Bend' lets local celebs help raise money for Real Men Wear Pink and the American Cancer Society on Thursday night.
Credit: Courtesy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have noticed someone missing on the desk Thursday night: Leslie Adami is making moves for a cause tonight.

She is one of 13 teams taking part in the inaugural “Dancing with the Coastal Bend” competition, a fundraiser for Real Men Wear Pink and the Corpus Christi chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Leslie has been training for weeks in anticipation of the sold-out event, which is scheduled for 6-9:30 p.m. at The Bay Jewel.

Real Men Wear Pink is an American Cancer Society campaign in which men in the community show support for women and other men who have been affected by breast cancer by wearing pink during October -- Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dance the night away, Leslie! Help us send some good luck to 3NEWS Anchor Leslie Adami and her partner Nathan as they...

The men also hold fundraisers to help support the American Cancer Society's mission. Thursday's competition is being hosted by Real Men Wear Pink ambassador Dennis Rinaldi.

   

Other local ambassadors include C101 radio personality Rex Gabriel,  United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Membership and Engagement Director Efrain Franco, Feathered Friends and Co. owner Marcus Lozano, District 2 city councilman Ben Molina and Corpus Christi Medical Center CEO Eric Evans. 

