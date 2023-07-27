x
3NEWS' Lexis Greene, firefighters, police put a hurt on some ribs for a good cause

The annual CCPD, CCFD, and media rib-eating contest was held Thursday at Texas Roadhouse to support Special Olympics Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was stiff competition between the Corpus Christi Police Department, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and local media, Thursday at Texas Roadhouse to see who could put down the most ribs. 

Lexis Greene was there to represent 3NEWS and said it was a fun time for a great cause -- supporting Special Olympics Texas. 

Ultimately -- Corpus Christi Fire came out on top. Congrats to them, and great job Lexis!

