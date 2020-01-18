CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, January 20, is the holiday honoring Civil Rights leader, Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Yesterday, volunteers at the Lindale Senior Center were honoring him by putting together gifts for the homeless.

They call these "blessing bags" and the plan is to hand them out to homeless residents on Monday.

The bags contain things like toiletries, snacks, and other useful items for people who spend a lot of time on the street.

Organizers say it is about honoring Dr. King's legacy, as he was always proactive in his own community.

"We're trying to take care of our homeless population, they're coming in, they need shampoo they need toothpaste, just the essential items that you and I take for granted," said Council Member, Ben Molina.

over one-hundred of these blessing bags were given to homeless shelters around town