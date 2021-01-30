Kendra Scott donating 100% of bracelet suite's sales to The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation

All proceeds from the Everlyne bracelet suite's sales through Jan. 31 will be donated to the foundation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based jewelry company Kendra Scott is making a commitment to donate proceeds to the education foundation set up for Dr. Lindley Dodson's children. Dodson, an Austin-area pediatrician lost her life in a deadly hostage situation at her office Tuesday night.

On Saturday, the Kendra Scott brand said on Facebook that through Sunday, Jan. 31, 100% of the proceeds from the brand's Everlyne bracelet suite will go to The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation. The promotion includes sales at Kendra Scott's Austin and Baton Rouge stores, as well as online with the code ATXFAMILY.

"The tragic loss of pediatrician Dr. K. Lindley Dodson is felt deeply by our Kendra Scott family and the greater Austin community. She was a leader in our hometown, and a fierce advocate and friendly face for the children that live here," Kendra Scott wrote. "Dr. Dodson was always there for our families, and now it's our responsibility to be there for hers."

The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation has been created to help support Dodson's three children. It is being supported by Horizon Bank and Austin-based law firm Rigby Slack.

"The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation was established so friends and supporters of the Dodson Family can continue Lindley’s legacy by contributing to the education of her children: Shaw, Tucker, and Loretta," its website states. "Through gifts to the Foundation, the family can be assured of the resources required to fund future educational needs, and donors can reflect the generous spirit that Lindley demonstrated in her practice, in her community, and with her friends and family. The Foundation was formed with the approval of the Dodson Family."

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable, tax-exempt organization. The website states all funds donated will be used exclusively for educational purposes, as directed by the foundation and the Dodson family.

A GoFundMe campaign, verified by the company, has also been created in support of Dodson's family and her office, Children's Medical Group.