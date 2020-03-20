CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to Governor Abbott's orders, the downtown district management team has put together a list of all the restaurants that will be offering drive-thru or take-out options.

DOWNTOWN CORPUS CHRISTI

Those restaurants include Brewster Street Ice House, Hester's, House of Rock, Fresco, Mesquite St. Pizza and Pasta Co., Railroad Seafood Station, Water Street Oyster and Sushi Bar, U&I Restaurant, and even the Executive Surf Club.

Small businesses such as these downtown restaurants are in need of support from the community more than ever during this crisis.

FB: Downtown Corpus Christi

INGLESIDE

Asian Garden- 361-776-7778 Take-out and delivery

Aztec Coffee- 361-445-2551 Curbside- Must order and pay online

Bakery Café Aransas Pass- 361-758-3511 Delivering to Aransas & Ingleside

Blackbeards Too- 361-776-0393 Drive-through set up in parking lot

City Café- 361-238-4579 Drive through & Delivery